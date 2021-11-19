A David man was arrested on numerous charges recently after he allegedly imprisoned and assaulted a woman for three days earlier this month.
According to an arrest citation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Bailey Combs on Nov. 6, Post 9 in Pikeville received a call reporting a domestic violence incident in progress in David. Upon arrival, the citation said, it was determined that Josh Little, 30, of Official Hollow, and the woman had been in a physical altercation.
The victim, Combs wrote, had numerous injuries, including scratches on her face, black and bloodshot eyes, a swollen nose and a possible broken nose and orbital bone.
The woman, the citation said, advised Combs that Little had been assaulting her for the last three days. When the children would leave the residence, the citation said, Little would begin punching her in the face and threatening her.
At one point, the citation said, Little took a pistol and hit her in the head with the barrel, held it to her head and stuck the gun in her mouth.
Little was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault (child abuse).