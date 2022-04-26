A Floyd County man was arrested recently after he approached a Kentucky State Police trooper’s cruiser at such a rate of speed that the trooper thought the car was going to hit him.
According to an arrest citation, on April 13, while on patrol in the Teaberry community of Floyd County, Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball saw a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado approaching the rear of his vehicle at a high rate of speed. Ball wrote that he thought the vehicle, later found to be driven by Chad D. Mitchell, 48, of Ky. 3380, Teaberry, was going to collide with his cruiser.
Ball wrote that he stopped the vehicle and knew that Mitchell’s license was suspended due to previous DUI charges. While patting Mitchell down in a search for weapons, Ball wrote, he felt an item similar to a syringe in Mitchell’s right front pants pocket.
Upon a search of Mitchell’s person, Ball wrote, he found two syringes and a folded $1 bill which was found to contain a clear rock-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Ball wrote that Mitchell appeared intoxicated and was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests.
The citation said Ball also found 28 alprazolam pills during a search of Mitchell’s wallet.
Mitchell was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of fourth or greater offense DUI, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic charges.