A Pike County man was arrested on several charges recently after he allegedly fled from a Kentucky State Police trooper who attempted to stop him in Floyd County.
According to the arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Dalton Kidd, while patrolling on U.S. 23 at approximately 4 p.m. on June 10, he observed a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche truck swerving “all over the roadway” and found that the vehicle had a canceled registration plate.
Kidd wrote that he activated his emergency lights, at which time the driver, identified as Christopher P. May, 44, of East Shelbiana Road, Pikeville, began to flee.
May, the citation said, ran the traffic signal light at Allen, nearly causing a collision. During the course of the pursuit, the citation said, May ran other cars off the roadway, while reaching speeds exceeding 90 mph. When May took the ramp to Ky. 321, the citation said, where he passed four cars on the shoulder, causing the cars to swerve into the opposite lane of travel, putting the occupants’ lives at risk by running them into oncoming traffic.
May’s vehicle finally stopped, the citation said, after he ran out of gas. Upon making contact with May, Kidd wrote, he found that May appeared intoxicated and was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests.
Further, the citation said, May had seven active warrants.
May was lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of DUI, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.