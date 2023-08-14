A Prestonsburg man was arrested on several charges, including child endangerment, after he allegedly was found to be driving while intoxicated with two minor children in vehicle.
According to the arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Bailey Combs, on Aug. 4, KSP Trooper Dalton Kidd observed a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander on Ky. 80 at Martin swerve to the shoulder and come back into the passing lane, almost striking the guardrail twice.
Kidd, the citation said, conducted a traffic stop, and noticed a pipe laying in the driver’s lap, as well as a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
After asking the driver, identified as Andrew Michael Moore, 32, of Doves Cove, Prestonsburg, to step out of the vehicle, and conducting a search of his person, the citation said, the troopers found a bag of marijuana, as well as a clear bag containing 2.16 grams of a substance believed to be heroin and bottles containing the prescription drugs cloneazepam, gabapentin and oxycodone.
Combs wrote that Moore appeared to be intoxicated and had two minor children in the vehicle.
Moore was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests, the citation said, and was booked in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), DUI, endangering the welfare of a minor (two counts), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified, two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.