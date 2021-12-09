A Pike County woman was arrested recently after she allegedly nearly hit a Kentucky State Police trooper’s cruiser head-on while driving intoxicated.

According to court documents, on Dec. 2, Trooper Billy Ball was on patrol in the Ivel community and was driving southbound in the right-hand lane of U.S. 23. A pickup truck, the citation said, was also traveling near the trooper in the left-hand lane.

Ball wrote that he saw a northbound vehicle cross the median and enter the wrong lanes of travel. Ball wrote that he and the unknown driver of the pickup truck took evasive action to avoid being hit head-on by the vehicle.

Ball, the citation said, activated his emergency equipment and caught up to the vehicle, a maroon passenger car.

The vehicle, the citation said, pulled into the Ivel Double Kwik, drove between the gas pumps and directly toward the front door.

Ball, the citation said, approached the vehicle and the driver, later identified as Stephanie Anne Goff, 36, of Winwright Road, Pikeville, rolled her window up. Ball noted the driver’s door was open and he asked Goff to step out.

Ball wrote that he handcuffed Goff due to her unpredictable behavior and asked if she was having a medical emergency. The citation said that Ball noted a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Goff’s person and asked if she had been drinking.

Goff, the citation said, replied that she had drank two 24-ounce beers. Goff, the citation said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed she had a blood alcohol level of 0.263, more than three times the 0.08 level at which someone is considered to be intoxicated under Kentucky law.

Goff was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and traffic charges.