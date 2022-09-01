A Floyd County woman is facing a felony assault charge after allegedly assaulting her mother with a knife.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball, on Aug. 27, he was dispatched to a residence on Ky. 1498 at Bevinsville, where a woman was reporting that her daughter, Natasha Slone, 36, had stabbed her with a knife somewhere on her hand.
The mother, the citation said, further reported that Slone was high on methamphetamine and had been abusing and threatening her all night.
During the investigation, Ball wrote, he learned that both women had suffered hand injuries during the incident, with Slone saying her mother had stabbed her in the hand because she had lost her mother’s cell phone. Slone also denied using methamphetamine, but admitted to using suboxone and marijuana.
The mother, Ball wrote, told him the incident occurred after Slone had kept her up the previous night threatening to kill her and believing people were under the residence.
On the day the incident occurred, the mother told Ball, Slone had become more aggressive until she came through the living room holding a knife and came at her mother, making threats.
The mother’s injuries, the citation said, appeared to be defensive in nature, although the two women’s stories were conflicting.
Slone was initially lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center Aug. 27 on a charge of fourth-degree assault (a misdemeanor). However, court records show that charge was upgraded to second-degree assault (a felony) on Aug. 29.