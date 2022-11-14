A Pike County man was arrested on several charges after a recent incident in which, Kentucky State Police said, he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a building while believing he was fleeing from police.
According to the arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Billy Ball, on Nov. 5, he was dispatched to a single vehicle collision at Melvin involving Zachary T. Robinson, 30, of Left Fork of Island Creek Road, Pikeville.
During the course of the investigation, the citation said, Ball learned that Robinson had fled from the Dollar General store at Bypro after an employee found him shoplifting and confronted him.
Ball wrote that Wheelwright Police Chief Keith Justice had quickly responded to the report of the shoplifting and Robinson began driving recklessly in fleeing the scene, believing that Justice was coming after him. As a result, the citation said, Robinson collided with a building, causing $1,000 or more in damages.
The citation said Robinson fled the scene of the crash on foot.
Ball, the citation said, continued the investigation, collecting video from two businesses showing Robinson’s actions, when he received a tip that Robinson was walking near the collision scene.
Robinson was located, Ball wrote, at which time he admitted that he was driving under the influence of Klonopin and admitted to driving at the time of the crash, but said he did not remember being at the Dollar General store.
Robinson was lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, theft, driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication, second-offense DUI and traffic charges.