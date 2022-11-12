A Floyd County resident was recently arrested on multiple charges.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Trooper Allen May, he was traveling in the Harold community on Nov. 2 around 10 p.m. when he observed a black street bike turn onto Ky. 1426 into Toler. The driver was not wearing a helmet and after failing to signal, May ran the license plate and was advised by dispatch that no record was found, the citation said.
The motorcycle, according to the citation, suddenly took a sharp turn onto Red Dog Lane in an attempt to avoid May. Being unable to turn down Red Dog Lane due to the abrupt and sudden turn, May turned around and then turned onto the street. Once there, May located the motorcycle at the end of the road beside an abandoned building, the citation said.
May wrote he heard a door to the abandoned building close as he was exiting his vehicle. After observing that the bike was warm to the touch, the citation said, he knocked on the door of the building and announced but received no response. Hearing noise inside the building, May wrote, he decided to run the license plate again and it came back as stolen.
May continued attempting to make contact with the individual inside the building while waiting on back up, but got no response, the citation said. May wrote that, upon entering the building, he noted a couch was pushed against the front door. A man wearing matching clothing to the driver of the motorcycle was underneath the couch.
When May asked the man for his name, the citation said, he said his name was Rodney Stewart. Deputy Kevin Johnson advised May that the suspect was actually 45 year-old Donnie Robinette, an individual with whom he had numerous run-ins. Robinette had several active warrants, and was placed under arrest and was transported to the county jail. Afterwards, May found the keys to the motorcycle under the couch, the citation said.
Robinette was lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, giving false identifying information and fleeing police on foot.