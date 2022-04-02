A Floyd County man was arrested on several charges recently after Kentucky State Police allegedly found him driving a stolen vehicle.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Derek Coleman, on March 21, he was patrolling Ky. 979 at Hi Hat when he observed a black Chevrolet S-10 extended cab pickup truck being driven northbound in front of Coleman’s cruiser.
Coleman wrote that he observed that none of the occupants were wearing seat belts and the registration plate came back to a stolen Chevrolet pickup which had a green cab and black bed.
Colman detained the driver, Daniel E. Motherwell, 34, of Left Fork of Bryant Branch, and ascertained that none of the passengers had any idea that the vehicle had been stolen.
Coleman was able to confirm that the truck was the vehicle which had been reported stolen, the citation said, by matching the VIN number and he found that there was still green paint inside the door frames and the vehicle’s body frame.
Motherwell, the citation said, insisted he did not know the vehicle was stolen, but said that he “bought it from a guy.” Coleman wrote that Motherwell would not tell who he bought the vehicle from, when he bought it or how much he paid for the vehicle.
Motherwell was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen property, driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.