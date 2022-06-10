KSP: Floyd man facing sexual abuse charge related to Facetime call

A Floyd County man was arrested on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse June 9.
According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Terry Mounts, the agency was contacted by a mother who reported that Colby Newsome, 32, of Ky. 979, Teaberry, had conducted a Facetime call with her 14-year-old daughter.
The citation said that, during the call, which was recorded so that it could be reported to police, Newsome performed sexual acts on himself.
Newsome was arrested on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center, where he was also served with Floyd County warrants charging him with failure to appear in court.