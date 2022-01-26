A Grethel man is facing several charges including methamphetamine possession and bribery of a public servant after Kentucky State Police troopers stopped to investigate a vehicle partially blocking the roadway and found him to be in possession of more than 14 grams of meth.

According to an arrest citation by KSP Trooper Bailey Combs, he and Trooper Kidd were patrolling on Ky. 979 at Harold Jan. 22 when they saw a truck partially in the roadway, blocking one lane of traffic and pulling a truck on a trailer.

Kidd, the citation said, observed the driver, Luke McKinney, 34, of Frasure Branch, Grethel, exit the vehicle and throw something back in.

McKinney, the citation said, became very nervous when approached and smelled of marijuana. The vehicle, Combs wrote, also smelled of marijuana.

Kidd, the citation said, began to perform a “pat down” search of McKinney, at which time McKinney began to pull away and flee on foot. Kidd, according to the citation, was able to grab McKinney and take him to the ground. McKinney, the citation said, refused to give officers his hands, but later complied and was handcuffed.

McKinney, who appeared intoxicated, told the troopers he had thrown a “dab pen” back into the vehicle as he was getting out, the citation said, and advised troopers he had some methamphetamine on his person.

The methamphetamine was found in McKinney’s coat pocket, the citation said, and was found to weigh 14.32 grams.

McKinney, court documents said, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and told the troopers he had smoked marijuana and taken methamphetamine that day.

The citation said McKinney was placed under arrest and transported to Martin ARH for a chemical test. While en route, Combs wrote, McKinney told Combs that he had $1,000 cash in his wallet which he would give to the trooper if Combs would “throw the dope out and wouldn’t charge him with it.”

Combs wrote that, while at the hospital, McKinney repeated the offer of bribery.

McKinney was lodged in the Floyd County Jail on charges of DUI (second offense), resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), bribery of a public servant and traffic charges.