A Floyd County man was arrested recently after police served a search warrant at his residence and allegedly found various drugs, including methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms, they allege the man was trafficking.
According to an arrest citation, on May 5, detectives and troopers with the KSP Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations Branch East executed a search warrant at the Baldwin Street, Prestonsburg, residence of Jonathan Martinez, 36.
During the execution of the warrant, the citation said, officers located and seized a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms.
In addition, the citation said, officers found trafficking paraphernalia, as well as a firearm and body armor and U.S. currency.
Martinez was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (hallucinogen).