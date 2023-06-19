Kentucky State Police said June 19 they suspect foul play in the death of a Prestonsburg woman.
According to a statement, KSP Post 9 was notified of a deceased female on June 18 at a residence on Arkansas Creek in the Martin community of Floyd County.
KSP troopers and investigators responded to the residence on Arkansas Creek in reference to the incident.
The initial investigation indicated Amber Spradlin, 39, of Prestonsburg, had suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of suspected foul play, the statement said.
Spradlin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.
Det. Justin Wireman is leading the investigation and was assisted on scene by KSP personnel.