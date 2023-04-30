Kentucky State Police Post 9 Pikeville are preparing for their third annual car show to raise money for their Shop with a Trooper program.
Post 9 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Michael Coleman said the location of this year’s car show has changed.
“We normally set up on the lower level behind Applebee’s, McDonalds and Arby’s, but due to some construction going on in that area, we’ve moved the event to the Community Trust Bank loan office and United Medical parking lot which is located in the old Walmart location in Coal Run,” Coleman said. “This should give us more room and perhaps better access for folks.”
Coleman said there will be several categories this year for both cars and trucks.
“We’ll have a top 25 and multiple different classes like best truck, best Chevy, best Mopar and, of course, best of show, along with several door prizes,” Coleman said. “The main thing is the weather conditions on the day of the show because when you plan an event such as this, it really comes down to the weather.”
The show will be May 13 with registration being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with judging to immediately follow and the trophies awarded around 2 p.m. For more information, contact Coleman at, (606) 671-1963, or email him at, michaelj.coleman@ky.gov.
“I would suggest folks to come early, register, look at all the other vehicles and get a good parking space,” Coleman said. “All vehicles are welcome and the registration fee is $20.00 so come out and help support the Shop with a Trooper program.”