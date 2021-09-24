Kentucky State Police, Post 9, Pikeville, held their ‘Ride for the Island’ motorcycle ride Sept. 18.

The ride began and ended at the MineShaft Harley-Davidson shop in Pikeville.

According to Trooper Michael Coleman, public affairs officer for Post 9, this is an event that has been going on for nearly 20 years.

“This is almost a 20 year tradition for Post 9 to have these motorcycle rides to benefit Trooper Island,” Coleman said. “Due to COVID and some other things, we took a couple of years off so our goal this year was to bring it back and revamp it to make it better than ever.”

All the proceeds go to KSP Trooper Island.

“For those who may not know about Trooper Island, it’s an island on Dale Hollow Lake that was donated and we turned it into a summer camp for boys and girls,” Coleman explained. “Each year Post 9 takes 32 children from the Post area down to the camp and they get to swim, fish, kayak, play football and basketball with the troopers.

“It’s a week for us to kind of decompress and get to know the children in our communities,” Coleman said. “And it’s a week for the children to get to know us.”

Coleman said no taxpayer money goes toward Trooper Island.

“Trooper Island is funded strictly by fundraisers such as this ride and the raffle car fundraiser we do each year,” Coleman explained. “Each year it takes about $300 per child to send to Trooper Island, so without the community support and donations none of this would be possible.”

Over 30 riders participated in Saturday’s event.

Coleman said people who want to make a donation can do so at any time.

“If someone wants to make a tax deductible donation they can call Post 9 at, (606) 433-7711, and ask for me and I’ll bring them a receipt for their donation,” Coleman said.