The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation.
KSP Post 9 was contacted on June 2, 2021, regarding a missing Floyd County woman. The initial investigation indicated Kandi Gonzalez, 36, of Prestonsburg, was last seen on June 1, 2021, in the area of Abbot Creek Road in Prestonsburg. She is described as a white female, 5’8,” 110 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes. Gonzalez was last seen wearing a pink one-piece romper outfit.
Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact KSP Pikeville Post at, (606)433-7711. The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Trooper John Dixon.