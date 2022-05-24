KSP investigating case of missing Floyd man

Gordon McKinney

Kentucky State Police are searching for information from the public as part of an ongoing missing person investigation in Floyd County.

According to a statement from KSP, Post 9 in Pikeville was contacted on May 12 in reference to a missing person. The initial investigation, the statement said, indicated that Gordon McKinney, 54, of Harold, was last seen on May 9 at Harold.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Post 9 at, (606) 433-7711.

The investigation is ongoing by Post 9 Trooper James Cress.

