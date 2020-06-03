Kentucky State Police are investigating a collision which claimed the life of a Floyd man on June 2.
According to a statement from KSP, Post 9 received a 911 call just before 2 p.m. reporting a motorcycle crash on Ky. 122.
The statement said that, when troopers arrived, they discovered that the motorcycle operator, Shayne Hall, 41, of Hi Hat, had lost control of the motorcycle, striking a guardrail and a utility pole before he was ejected from the vehicle.
Hall was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor.
The crash remains under investigation by Trooper Hurt.
