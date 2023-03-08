Kentucky State Police said a Floyd County man died March 6 after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 23.
According to a statement from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville, at 8:10 p.m., the agency was notified by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department of a fatal collision on U.S. 23 at Ivel.
Troopers responded and began an investigation.
The statement said the initial investigation indicated that Nathan Egler, 26, of Evansville, Indiana, was driving a 2014 Toyota RAV4 on U.S. 23 when James Boyd, 65, of Garrett, walked into the path of the vehicle and was struck by the vehicle.
Boyd was transported to a nearby hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Det. Joshua Scott.
Scott was assisted at the scene by Post 9 personnel, the Allen Volunteer Fire Department and LifeGuard Ambulance Service.