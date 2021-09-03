Kentucky State Police said this week that one man was injured in a shooting at Martin.
KSP’s Pikeville Post received a 911 call on Sept. 1 regarding a shots fired complaint in Floyd County.
KSP troopers and investigators responded to a residence on Turkey Creek in the Martin community where they discovered one man had been shot.
The initial investigation, according to the statement, indicated Larry Hagans and Scott Ison were involved in an altercation. During the incident, the statement said, both Hagans and Ison discharged firearms, which resulted in Hagans suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Larry Hagans is listed in critical condition as a result of the injuries he suffered during the altercation, the statement said.
Det. Justin Wireman is leading the investigation. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel.
This investigation will be presented to a Floyd County grand jury.
No charges have been filed at this time