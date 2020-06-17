Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound while lying on a roadway in Betsy Layne.
Just before 7 a.m. on June 13, Pikeville Post 9 received a 911 call of a person lying on the roadway on Bobcat Boulevard in Betsy Layne, according to a statement from KSP. The caller stated it appeared the person had been assaulted.
The victim was transported to the Pikeville Medical Center with a gunshot wound where he remains in critical condition, the statement said.
Post 9 detectives and troopers conducted interviews and canvassed the area for evidence on the investigation. Detectives have several leads and are working on them at this time. There have been no arrest on the case, anyone with any information is urged to call the Kentucky State Police at, (606) 433-7711.
This is an ongoing investigation led by Det. Hamilton and further information will be released as it becomes available, the statement said.
