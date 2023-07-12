Kentucky State Police issued an update July 12 on the investigation into the murder of Amber Spradlin last month.
Spradlin, 39, was found dead at an Arkansas Creek residence on June 18, having suffered multiple stab wounds, KSP said.
In a statement, KSP said, the investigation is ongoing.
“During the course of the investigation, detectives have interviewed several members of the community and executed numerous search warrants for residences, electronic devices and physical evidence,” the statement said. “Physical evidence, including DNA evidence has been submitted to the KSP Laboratory and we are currently awaiting those results.”
In the statement, KSP asked for the public to call in tips or information, but to only do so if they have credible information.
“To ensure the investigation is as thorough as possible, detectives must investigate every tip or piece of information they receive,” the statement said. “This has resulted in countless hours of investigating tips that were hearsay or otherwise false.”
Anyone with information is asked to call, (606) 433-7711.
“We just ask you keep in mind detectives must investigate each tip that comes in so please only relay credible information,” the statement said.