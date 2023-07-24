Two juveniles were killed in a crash in Floyd County.

According to a statement from Kentucky State Police Post 9, at 2:25 a.m. July 23, the agency received a call reporting a single vehicle crash on Ky. 680 in the Branham Creek community of Floyd County.

Post 9 personnel responded and began the investigation.

The statement said the initial investigation indicated Marcus Auxier, 20, of Nippa, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet pickup on Ky. 680, when Auxier’s vehicle exited the roadway and overturned. Two juvenile passengers were pronounced dead on scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. Four other occupants including the operator were transported to a nearby hospital for injuries suffered during the collision, the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Det. Joshua Scott.

Scott was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Mud Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Garrett Volunteer Fire Department, Betsy Layne Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

In a statement issued July 23, Floyd Schools Superintendent Anna Shepherd said the district had experienced a tragic loss with the passing of two Prestonsburg High School students in a crash.

Counselors, the statement said, were made available at PHS, Adams Middle School and Allen Middle School beginning July 24 to meet with students and anyone in the community affected by the loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to their family, friends and classmates during this difficult time,” Shepherd said in the statement. “If anyone in our school community needs addition support or needs to speak with someone, we invite you to contact a school counselor at any one of our schools.”