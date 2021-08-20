A Floyd man was arrested on a felony assault charge last week after he allegedly assaulted his brother with a “gardening tool” and threatened to hurt him worse.
According to the arrest citation, on Aug. 12, Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball was dispatched to a fight complaint at Langley.
The caller, Ball wrote, reported that Bill Whitaker Jr., 46, and his brother, John Whitaker, were in a physical altercation and the caller was afraid Bill Whitaker was going to kill John Whitaker.
While Ball was en route, the citation said, the caller reported that Bill Whitaker had gotten a knife and was trying to stab John Whitaker. A second report, Ball wrote, informed the responding officers that Bill Whitaker had obtained a gun, which appeared to be an AR-15.
Upon arrival at the scene, Ball wrote, troopers determined that Bill Whitaker had assaulted John Whitaker with a weapon “similar to a club but a gardening tool.” John Whitaker, the citation said, had scratches to his face, bruising and an abrasion to his back.
Ball wrote that he determined that Bill Whitaker was a danger to himself and others and arrested him on a charge of second-degree assault. While en route to the Floyd County Jail, the citation said, Bill Whitaker made several threats that if he had known he was going to jail he would have “really hurt John bad.” The citation said Bill Whitaker also told Ball that when he gets out of jail, it is “going to be bad.”