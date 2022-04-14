A McDowell man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly assaulted his wife and juvenile daughter.

According to an arrest citation, on April 4, Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael McKinney responded to a domestic violence call at the Ky. 680 residence of Steven D. Hall, 38.

Upon arrival, the citation said, Hall’s wife informed the troopers that Hall was attempting to exit the residence through the back door. Hall, the citation said, was eventually found hiding in a closet in his juvenile daughter’s bedroom and was detained.

McKinney wrote that the juvenile told troopers that the altercation in which Hall assaulted she and her mother had been going on throughout the day and that, eventually Hall had punched his wife with a closed fist in the side and back of the head, at which time the juvenile attempted to intervene.

McKinney wrote that the juvenile told troopers that, when she intervened, Hall grabbed her by the neck with both hands and, though she didn’t know if she had passed out, she “began to feel weird and everything went black,” while Hall had his hands on her neck.

The juvenile, McKinney wrote, had redness and what appeared to be bruising on the side and front of her neck.

The mother’s statement, McKinney wrote, was taken separately and was consistent with the juvenile’s statement.

Hall, the citation said, was not questioned but voluntarily made the comment that he did not choke his daughter or hit his wife and that they “made it all up to get him trouble.”

Hall was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault and a felony charge of first-degree strangulation.