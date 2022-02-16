A Floyd County man was arrested on a felony theft charge Feb. 7, after he allegedly was caught stealing telephone line at Drift.

According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Dalton Kidd, on Feb. 7, he was dispatched to Hunter Road at Drift to a report that someone had stolen telephone line.

Upon arrival at the scene, Kidd wrote, he made contact with a technician with AT&T. While investigating, the citation said, Kidd and the technician determined that the poles had been cut down to the ground for approximately three quarters of a mile and that all the wire had been stolen from the poles.

While talking with the technician, Kidd wrote, he observed a 2003 Toyota Corolla traveling on Hunter Road and saw that the driver, Brian Jenkins Jr., 24, of Frasures Creek, was not wearing seatbelt. Kidd, the citation said, conducted a traffic stop and saw three bundles of copper wire in plain view in the back seat of the vehicle.

Kidd also saw a chainsaw, pole climbers and other equipment used for climbing poles, wire bolt cutters, as well as several other items that could be used to obtain the copper.

Kidd wrote that, in an interview, Jenkins told the trooper he had been walking over the creek bank and saw the copper laying there, so he rolled it up and took it.

The citation said Kidd noticed Jenkins also had sawdust and oil on him and his feet were wet past the ankles from being in the creek beside the power poles.

The AT&T technician, the citation said, told the trooper it would cost approximately $100,000 to fix the damaged property, adding it would require the company to hire contractors to remove the remaining poles, set new poles and run new wire.

The cable, Kidd wrote, is valued at $5.83 a foot and Jenkins stole an estimated 3,500 feet.

Jenkins was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of theft (between $10,000 and $1 million), first-degree criminal mischief and a traffic charge.