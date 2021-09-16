Kentucky State Police reported that one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash at Drift.
According to a statement from KSP, the agency’s Pikeville Post received a call at 7:29 a.m. on Sept. 10 reporting a single-vehicle crash on Cow Hollow Road in Drift.
A trooper from Post 9 responded and began the investigation.
The statement said that, according to the initial investigation, Willis Chaffins, 38, of Hueysville, was driving a 2004 Ford Taurus on the road when his vehicle exited the roadway. Chaffins, the statement said, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.
Trooper Shane Hurtt is investigating the crash and was assisted on the scene by KSP Post 9 personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service, the statement said.