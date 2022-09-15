Kentucky State Police said a Langley woman was killed in a crash Sept. 12.
According to a statement from KSP, at approximately 6:14 a.m. on Sept. 12, the agency received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash on Ky. 80 at martin.
Upon arrival and investigation, the statement said, troopers were able to determine that Sok Snyder, 73, of Langley, was driving a 1999 Cadillac and attempted to turn onto Ky. 80 when her vehicle crossed the eastbound lane and entered the lane of travel of a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Kyla Cox, 23, of Martin.
Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing by Accident Reconstructionist Trooper Ryan Hale, who was assisted on the scene by KSP personnel, the Maytown Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.