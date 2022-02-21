A Paintsville man was arrested on several charges, including drug trafficking, after allegedly being found in possession of 4 ounces of meth and other drugs during a traffic stop.

According to an arrest citation, on Feb. 12, Kentucky State Police troopers Mark Spencer and Ryan Hale conducted a traffic stop on a tow truck which was towing a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado on U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg.

Spencer wrote that, after making contact with the tow truck operator and the passenger, Ned Davis, 38, of Main Street, Paintsville, who had been driving the Silverado, he found that Davis was driving on a suspended license.

Spencer wrote that there was also a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Davis consented to a search of his pickup truck, telling officers there was a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

The citation said that, when troopers searched the vehicle, they found a black metal lock box in the pickup truck’s front seat which was found to contain approximately 4 ounces of a white crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. In addition, the citation said, officers found multiple sets of scales, pipes and other drug paraphernalia.

Further search of the vehicle, the citation said, revealed a Taurus 9 mm pistol, three bags containing a substance believed to be marijuana and various quantities of alprazolam, buprenorphine and hydrocodone.

Spencer wrote that he made contact with the tow truck driver who told the trooper that Davis had items in the tow truck. Upon searching the tow truck, the citation said, officers found a bandana in the rear floorboard which contained three small bags of a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with two glass pipes.

Davis, the citation said, admitted that all drugs and paraphernalia found in both vehicles were his.

Davis was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of driving on a DUI-suspended license, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), second-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.