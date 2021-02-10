A Perry County man was arrested on felony endangerment charges after he allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit with a two-year-old child in his vehicle.
According to an arrest citation, on Feb. 2, Kentucky State Police Trooper Timothy Hurtt attempted to stop a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Andrew Oliver, 22, of Oakwood Avenue, Vicco. The vehicle, Hurtt wrote, was traveling 80 mph on Ky. 80.
Hurtt wrote that, when he initiated the stop, Oliver accelerated his vehicle to speeds in the 90s in an attempt to flee. Oliver, the citation said, continued east on Ky. 80, traveling through a red light at the U.S. 23 overpass and nearly colliding with another vehicle.
Oliver, the citation said, then traveled toward Jenny Wiley State Park. At the park, Hurtt wrote, Oliver drove into the lodge parking lot and turned around, nearly hitting Hurtt’s cruiser before traveling west back toward Watergap Road and Ky. 80.
The pursuit, the citation said, then traveled through Martin and through Eastern, where a second trooper attempted to deploy spike strips which Oliver avoided by driving into the opposite lane of travel toward oncoming traffic.
Hurtt wrote that the pursuit continued into Knott County, where additional officers jointed in and Oliver was eventually stopped on Clear Creek Road by troopers from KSP Post 13 and taken into custody.
After stopping the vehicle, Hurtt wrote, it was discovered that Oliver had a woman and her two-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the pursuit.
Oliver was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), driving on a suspended license and traffic charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.