A Pike man was arrested for a second time this year on drug trafficking charges, just days after he was indicted in connection with the first arrest.

According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball, on July 31, he was patrolling U.S. 23 in the Betsy Layne area when he saw Eric D. Kile, 39, of Collins Highway, Pikeville, riding a bicycle on the northbound shoulder of the highway. Ball, the citation said, knew Kile had recently been indicted in connection with a June arrest by Ball.

The citation said Ball told Kile he was under arrest, at which time Kile stated, “No, I’m not under arrest, I just got out of jail.” Kile, the citation said, refused to put his hands behind his back, pulled away and took an aggressive stance, prompting Ball to perform a leg sweep, at which time he was able to place Kile under arrest.

Ball wrote that he searched Kile’s backpack after Kile admitted there was “heroin and meth” inside. During the search, the citation said, Ball found suspected methamphetamine weighing 15.13 grams and suspected fentanyl weighing 3.85 grams.

Ball wrote that, “recently a large amount of heroin the KSP lab has tested contains fentanyl.

In addition, the citation said, Ball found a switchblade knife, digital scales, two cell phones and a notebook which had notes such as one saying, “people who owe,” with names and dollar amounts.

Kile was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-offense trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine, first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and menacing.

According to court documents, Kile was indicted by a Floyd County grand jury on July 26 on charges including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine) related to an incident on June 2.

According to court documents, on that day, Ball observed a man, later identified as Kile standing beside a guardrail with a bicycle near Betsy Layne Elementary School. During a search, according to the arrest citation, Ball found a loaded handgun, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a quantity of suspected marijuana and digital scales.