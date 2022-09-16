A Pike County man was arrested recently after he allegedly held a woman and two children hostage during the course of a domestic violence incident.

According to the arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Billy Ball, on Sept. 3, he and Trooper Bailey Combs were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint at the Right Fork of Tower Hollow Road, Dana.

Upon arrival, Ball wrote, the troopers were informed by witnesses that Aaron Lucas Coleman, 29, of Left Fork of Blackberry, Ransom, had just discharged a firearm outside the residence and was holding his girlfriend and two minor children hostage in a bathroom inside the residence.

Ball wrote that he and Combs entered the residence, at which time Ball announced himself as a trooper and instructed Coleman to open the door, at which time the woman told the troopers to “kick it in.”

After several attempts to kick the door open failed due to Coleman having his back against the door, the citation said, the woman informed the troopers that Coleman no longer had the gun.

Ball wrote that he knocked the door down on top of Coleman and Coleman was taken into custody.

The female, the citation said, told Ball that Coleman had hit her in the mouth with the gun barrel and held the gun to one child’s head and threatened to kill the child.

Ball wrote that suspected heroin and methamphetamine were found in the bathroom which allegedly belonged to Coleman.

Coleman was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment (three counts), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a controlled substance not in a proper container, first-degree unlawful imprisonment (three counts), fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Court records show an arraignment date of Sept. 12 was set in the case and Coleman was ordered held in the jail on a $25,000 cash bond.