Kentucky State Police reported that possible human remains were discovered in a car found submerged in Dewey Lake.
According to a statement from KSP Post 9, the agency received a call on March 18 regarding possible human remains found inside a submerged vehicle at Dewey Lake in Prestonsburg.
KSP investigators responded to the area, the statement said, and assisted by Lexington Dive Team and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, officers located what appeared to be possible human remains inside a vehicle submerged in the lake. The vehicle and possible remains were retrieved from the water, the statement said, and sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for possible identification.
The incident remains under investigation by Det. Tony Tackett, who was assisted on the scene by KSP personnel, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and Lexington Dive Team.