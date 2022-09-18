The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post welcomes back two retired troopers. The Kentucky State Police Trooper R program has enabled troopers who have retired to return and serve their communities once again.
Trooper Ronald Peppi retired with the rank of sergeant in 2019 from KSP’s DESI branch. Peppi is a Floyd county native and has returned to serve his community in his home county.
Trooper Shaun Little retired with the rank of sergeant in 2020 from KSP Post 9 where he served many roles including trooper, public affairs officer and sergeant. Little resides in Floyd county where he says he is happy to be back out patrolling.
KSP Post 9 Capt. Randal Surber said he is excited to welcome the troopers back to Pikeville.
“Both these men bring with them knowledge and experience which is irreplaceable. Along with helping manpower, these troopers will be able to serve as mentors to the newer troopers who will look to them for guidance and knowledge,” Surber said. “I know they are excited to get back to work and continue serving their community. ”