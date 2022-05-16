KSP: Registered sex offender arrested after attending baseball game

A Floyd County man was arrested recently on charges that he violated provisions of the sex offender registry, including attending a baseball game at a ballpark and not having his home address updated with the registry.
According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Michael McKinney, on May 10, McKinney responded to a report from an anonymous caller that a possible convicted sex offender was at the Minnie Ball Park watching baseball games.
Upon arrival at the ballpark, McKinney wrote, he observed Rodney Newsome, 67, on the basketball court surrounding by multiple children in the middle of the playground. There were several children at the ball field playing basketball, playing on the playground and playing in multiple baseball games, the citation said.
Newsome, the citation said, began walking at a fast pace toward the parking lot when McKinney was able to make contact with him.
McKinney wrote that Newsome told him he was just watching the “teams play,” but could not provide the name of any team present nor the schools with which the teams were associated. Newsome, the citation said, told the trooper that he did not personally know any individual at the ballgame, neither parents nor children.
While investigating the incident, McKinney wrote, he determined that Newsome’s address of Ky. 979, Beaver, was different than the Johnson Road, Hi Hat, address listed on the registry.
According to court records, Newsome was convicted in 2003 on charges of first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sodomy, incest and second-degree rape. According to court documents, Newsome was sentenced to a total of seven years in the case and ordered to be a lifetime registrant on the sex offender registry.
Newsome’s arraignment was originally scheduled for May 11 before Floyd District Judge Jimmy R. Marcum, but it was moved to May 18 and Newsome was released from jail after posting a partially secured $25,000 bond.