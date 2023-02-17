Kentucky State Police on Feb. 17 released findings of the preliminary investigation into a trooper-involved shooting which occurred in Floyd County.
According to a statement issued by KSP, the agency’s Critical Incident Response Team has conducted all necessary interviews of vital witnesses and troopers involved and is able to release findings of the preliminary investigation.
The statement said that, at approximately 3 p.m., Feb. 3, Trooper Billy Ball conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 23 in Prestonsburg upon locating a vehicle matching the description of one involved in an alleged domestic violence incident.
During the traffic stop, Glenn Bays, the operator and sole occupant, attempted to retrieve a firearm from the vehicle’s interior, the statement said.
According to the statement, Ball used his agency-issued firearm to stop Bays’ actions and protect the passing vehicles and himself.
Bays was pronounced dead at the scene.
In accordance with KSP policies and procedures, the statement said, Ball — a three-year veteran of the agency assigned to Pikeville Post 9 — has been placed on administrative leave.