Kentucky State Police have released information on a crash on Ky. 1428 which killed two people.
In a statement issued Jan. 31, KSP said Post 9 was notified at approximately 8:04 a.m. Jan. 30 of a two-vehicle fatal collision on Ky. 1428 at Allen.
Through the investigation into the crash, the statement said, troopers discovered that Paula Vazquez, 39, of Prestonsburg was driving a 2000 Toyota Echo when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2016 Ford F-250 driven by John Goble, 49, of Prestonsburg.
Vazquez was pronounced dead on the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. A juvenile passenger in her vehicle was transported from the scene for medical treatment where they later succumbed to their injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Det. Jason Merlo, who was assisted on the scene by KSP Post 9 personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.