A Floyd man with a criminal history that includes a DUI crash was arrested recently in connection with an incident in which he allegedly hit pedestrians and then left the scene.

According to the warrant in the case taken out by Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael McKinney, on Aug. 13, Chad MItchell, 49, of Ky. 3380, Teaberry, hit two individuals with his vehicle who were walking along a roadway. Further, the warrant said, Mitchell drover through a chain link fence, then left the scene.

Both victims were transported from the scene to be treated at a local hospital, court documents said.

According to Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley, the wreck happened on Ky. 979 at Mud Creek and the incident was caught on surveillance camera.

“There were two victims, both were taken to the hospital, but I don’t know the extent of their injuries as of yet,” Bartley said.

Mitchell was charged with first-degree assault (two counts), leaving the scene of an accident and first-degree criminal mischief. Court documents show a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf on Aug. 29 before Floyd District Judge Jimmy R. Marcum, who ordered Mitchell held on a $25,000 cash bond.

Mitchell’s criminal history includes charges linked to a DUI-related crash.

Just four days after the newest incident, Mitchell was indicted on several charges, including fourth or subsequent offense DUI, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and others linked to an incident in which he allegedly pulled up so closely on the back of a Kentucky State Police trooper’s cruiser that the trooper thought Mitchell’s vehicle was going to collide with his.

Court records further show that Mitchell pleaded guilty in 2020 to several charges, including third-offense DUI, driving on a DUI-suspended license and fourth-degree assault linked to a 2018 incident. In that case, Kentucky State Police Trooper Derek Coleman wrote in an arrest citation, Mitchell was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Ky. 979 which led to his arrest.

Court documents show that, in that case, Mitchell was sentenced to serve a total of two years in prison.