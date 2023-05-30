A Floyd woman who has two previous convictions on drug trafficking charges was arrested recently after, Kentucky State Police said, she was found to be trafficking in oxycodone.
According to an arrest citation written by Trooper Joshua Richardson, with the KSP Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations East Branch, on May 15, officers executed a search warrant at the residence of Twila Barnett, 62, on Ky. 550, Hueysville.
According to the citation, during the search, officers found a large amount of suspected oxycodone tablets, a large amount of U.S. currency and drug trafficking paraphernalia, such as small plastic bags. During the search, Richardson wrote, two .380 handguns were found.
Barnett was lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 10 dosage units of opiates, second or greater offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Court records show that Barnett has two pervious convictions on drug trafficking charges in Floyd County. According to documents, she pleaded guilty in March of 2017 to charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two counts) and trafficking in a controlled substance. Floyd Circuit Judge Johnny Ray Harris, documents said, sentenced her to three years in prison, two years suspended, probated for two years with supervision.