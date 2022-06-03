KSP: Several arrested in Pike, Floyd after theft investigation

Several subjects were arrested June 1 after illegal drugs and stolen items were discovered at a Pike County home, Kentucky State Police announced in a statement.

Through investigation, detectives and troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 executed a search warrant at a residence on Flora Street in the Coal Run community of Pike County.

The investigation began on May 30, the statement said, when KSP Post 9 security cameras captured occupants from the residence stealing from State Police property.

While conducting a search of the home, troopers located stolen items and seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, the statement said.

The statement said the theft investigation led KSP detectives to another residence in the Tram community of Floyd County. There, detectives located and seized several firearms, quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Additionally, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and over $1,600 in cash were seized from the residence, the statement said.

• Timothy Cecil, 59, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Aaron Caines, 28, of Betsy Layne, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tessa Belcher, 32, of Coal Run, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.

• Rebecca Cecil, 38, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of theft and tampering with physical evidence.

• Joshua Habern, 39, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a parole violation warrant.

Additional charges from this investigation are still pending.

Drug tips can be reported to investigators at Post 9 by calling, (606) 433-7711. Callers can remain anonymous.