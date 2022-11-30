The Kentucky State Police released their crime statistics last month which breaks down specific crimes committed throughout the state in 2021. The report also breaks down crimes county-by-county stats and lists the number of arrests made.

In Floyd County, like many others, drugs are the biggest driver of crime. There were 647 drug or narcotic arrests in 2020. That number jumped to 868 arrests in 2021, a 34 percent increase.

According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, fentanyl, meth and heroin have replaced prescription painkillers, and are much harder to combat.

“We still see the drug problem everyday, the overdoses are happening unfortunately every day,” Hunt said. “The quantities we’re seeing in these drug busts are still in the several hundreds of grams. The fentanyl is still coming in. So, it’s something if you let your guard down things get worse real fast.”

Larceny and Theft are up 20 percent in Floyd County. There were 69 arrests for theft in 2020. That number jumped to 83 in 2021.

Hunt says the increase in thefts is also related to the drug problem in Floyd County.

“It goes hand-in-hand.” Hunt continued, “We did see an uptick in theft cases, a lot of it four-wheelers, side-by-sides, motorcycles, those type thefts is what we’ve seen a lot of.”

Overall, crime in Floyd County is on the decline, besides the drug problem, Hunt said, adding he wants residents to know his department is on the job.

“It’s just work you’ve got to stay at it. We know we’ve got our work cut out for us, but we also know that’s part of it,” Hunt said.