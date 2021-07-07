A Greenup County man was arrested on numerous charges over the weekend after he allegedly was found driving a stolen vehicle and led officers on a high-speed chase from Floyd into Pike County.

According to court documents, just after midnight on July 4, Kentucky State Police Post 9 received a call from the Ashland Police Department stating they were tracking a stolen 2017 GMC Terrain through OnStar and had located it at a Cardinal Country Store in Floyd County.

OnStar, according to the arrest citation written by KSP Trooper J. Cress, said the vehicle was stationary and they were trying to disable it.

Approximately eight minutes later, Cress wrote, he arrived on-scene and located the vehicle in the parking lot.

“I activated my blue lights and instructed the driver to turn off and exit the vehicle,” Cress wrote. “At this time, the driver began to flee in the motor vehicle. I began pursuit off the vehicle going southbound on U.S. 23, reaching max speeds of 118 mph.”

The driver, later identified as Kurtis Carter, 30, of C.W. Stevens Boulevard, Grayson, continued to drive southbound at high speeds, nearly hitting other vehicle on multiple occasions, the citation said.

“As we approached Coal Run, (Carter) slowed to 108 mph and slammed his brakes in an attempt to cause me to wreck into him,” Cress wrote. “Stop sticks were deployed, striking the subject’s vehicle tires, and tire deflation was successful, with three of the four tires deflated.”

Cress wrote that the stop strip also hit his cruiser, deflating the passenger front tire of the vehicle.

The pursuit, the citation said, continued onto Cassidy Boulevard, where Carter’s vehicle was rendered inoperable. Carter, the citation said, began fleeing on foot, running across roadways.

Officers, Cress wrote, eventually lost sight of Carter, but regained visual contact. Carter, the citation said, was located behind Gattis’ Pizza and detained.

Cress wrote that multiple items were located in Carter’s vehicle that were determined to have been stolen, including four cell phones, a wallet, five sets of car keys and an angle grinder.

Carter was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of driving on a suspended license, receiving stolen property, first-degree fleeing or evading police, (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and traffic charges.