Two Floyd County residents were arrested on felony theft charges after allegedly stealing from an abandoned mine.

According to an arrest citation written by Kentucky State Police Trooper Derek Coleman, on March 20, KSP Post 9 received a call from the owner of an abandoned mine at Little Mud Creek who advised that someone was trespassing on his property.

The individuals, the owner reported, were in a red pickup truck hauling a trailer and he thought they might be attempting to steal items from the property.

Coleman arrived on scene and found two individuals — Teddy R. Click, 49, of Jordans Fork, Dana, and Jeremy R. Howell, 36, of Ky. 979, Grethel — sitting in a red pickup truck. The vehicle’s trailer, Coleman wrote, was filled with 182 mining belt rollers, and he made contact with Click, the driver, and Howell, hte passenger.

Howell, the citation said, told the trooper that another individual had told them to get the rollers, so he assumed that the person had bought them from someone.

The owner, Coleman wrote, said that he had not sold the rollers and no one had permission to be on the property. The lock to the gate had been cut, Coleman wrote, but the owner was unaware if that had just happened or if it had happened in a previous incident.

The owner, Coleman wrote, said the rollers were valued at $40 each, leading to an estimated value of the stolen items of $7,280.

Both Click and Howell were lodged in the Floyd County Detention Center on charges of felony theft.

The officers later learned that the men had been offered $8 per roller to bring the rollers to the third individual, who had not been charged as of presstime in the incident.