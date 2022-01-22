Kentucky State Police report that two people died in separate crashes in Pike and Floyd counties in recent days.

According to a statement from KSP Post 9, the first crash occurred on Jan. 19. The agency, the statement said, received a call at 5:01 p.m. reporting a single-vehicle crash had occurred on Indian Creek Road at Virgie in Pike County. Troopers responded and began the investigation.

According to the statement, the initial investigation indicates that Michael Tackett, 51, of Virgie, was driving a 1993 Ford pickup on Indian Creek Road when his vehicle exited the roadway, and struck a rock embankment and tree.

Tackett, the statement said, was pronounced dead on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

Trooper Nicholas Taylor is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by Post 9 personnel, the Shelby Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

The second collision, according to KSP, occurred on Jan. 21. KSP Post 9, the statement said, received a call at 1:11 a.m. reporting that a single-vehicle collision had occurred on U.S. 23 at Betsy Layne in Floyd County.

The initial investigation indicated a 2008 Ford passenger car had struck a rock embankment and both occupants of the vehicle had been ejected, the statement said. Cammie Little, 34, of Pikeville, was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital, the statement said, while Casey Brown, 37, of Betsy Layne, was pronounced dead on scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP accident reconstructionist Det. Josh Scott.

Scott was assisted on scene by Post 9 personnel, the Betsy Layne Volunteer Fire Department, Left Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.