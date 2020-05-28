PIKEVILLE — On May 22, Kentucky Blood Center Team Supervisor Sarah Anderson visited Pikeville Medical Center to discuss the importance of donating blood to healthcare providers across the state and how the center has experienced low blood supplies due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Anderson, the center’s job is to provide blood to local hospitals, which she said the center currently services over 70 hospitals across the state.
“Each donation is kept within the state,” Anderson said. “To maintain an adequate blood supply, we’re required to collect around 400 units a day, which is our goal.”
According to Anderson, the center has began taking extra precautions.
“We’re making sure the donor room is fully sanitized between each and every donor,” Anderson said. “We’re also only allowing donors into the center and each one is required to wear a mask.
“If they don’t have access to one, we will provide one to them,” she added.
Anderson said, that at the Pikeville location, the center attempts to take in 100 units of blood per week. However, she said a majority of the units come from the center’s mobile units, which she said have been down and resulted in a “big hit” to the center’s donation supplies.
According to Anderson, one unit of blood can typically save up to three individual lives and on average, she said it typically takes an individual approximately 35-40 minutes to donate.
“Donating blood is honestly just a selfless act,” Anderson said. “It takes no time to come in, roll up your sleeve and donate.
“There’s always a need for blood,” she added.
According to Anderson, the Pikeville center has recently extended its hours. The Pikeville location, on 472 South Mayo Trail, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays until further notice.
