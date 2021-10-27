Residents of the City of Martin will have a new healthcare facility, as the University of Pikeville held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, October 26, for the new Martin Eye Clinic.

Officials from Floyd County, along with representatives from UPike gathered in Martin for the grand opening.

On hand were Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams and 95th Dist. state Rep. Ashley Tackett-Laferty.

UPike President Burton J. Webb, Ph.D., spoke of the importance of having quality eye care in rural communities.

“This is really just a down payment I think, on the promise that we made several years ago to bring sight to the mountains. This is one of those great locations and opportunities to be in a rural setting, several people need eye care and it’s close by.” Webb continued, “We’re really happy today to be here and to dedicate this building.”

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams welcomed the opening of the Martin Eye Clinic, as it will not only provide eye care, but help bring jobs to the area.

“I want to thank the University of Pikeville for their commitment to Floyd County and bringing this facility to Floyd County. I like the fact that you’re continuing the legacy that Dr. Gerald Combs started over 40 years ago,” Williams said.

Tackett-Laferty, who is a resident of Martin, praised the opening of a once shuttered business.

“First of all, I’m a resident of Martin, so I’m always excited to welcome businesses to our hometown, and if you’ve recently driven through downtown, you’ll notice, we are moving,” said Tackett-Laferty.

The City of Martin is currently undergoing construction through the U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers.

“We’re always excited to see businesses such as Martin Eye Clinic reopen the doors to businesses that closed here in Martin and which served our neighbors for so many years,” said Tackett-Laferty.