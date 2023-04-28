The Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine donated a $1,000 check to Mountain Comprehensive Care’s Healing Program, which helps those suffering from domestic violence and sexual assault.

The check was presented on behalf of KYCOM’s American Medical Women’s Association by first year KYCOM student and AMWA member Arielle Drier during an April 20 presentation.

“This partnership got started last year when the University of Pikeville was doing a fundraiser for the AMWA,” said Healing Program Director Heather Greene. “They picked up on us because of our billboards all over the region and are presenting us with this check today.”

This year’s fundraiser event took place on April 16, and Greene said she was honored to be a part of it. “We were not able to be a part of the event last year, but this year they invited me to come and speak at UPike,” she said. The event was called “AMWA 99 Steps to End Sexual Violence”, and consisted of participants walking the 99 steps on UPike’s campus twice, with some of them wearing a pair of high heels.

“The purpose of wearing heels is meant to serve as a metaphorical walk in someone else’s shoes, by literally walking in someone else’s shoes to symbolize understanding others’ experiences and challenges before judging and making assumptions,” Drier said.

She said the purpose of the event was to bring awareness and create a sense of community and safety. She also said the proceeds from the event went to the Healing Place Sexual Assault Crisis Center.

Floyd County Deputy Kevin Thacker then spoke about domestic violence procedures.

“We pretty well serve all the EPO’s, it’s a priority for us,” he said. “These papers are serious. That’s what those guys were doing on June 30, serving an EPO and domestic violence warrant.

“If they call me to a hospital where someone says they are a victim, the first thing I do is call these guys and get an advocate there,” Thacker said. “These SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners) nurses know the process perfectly, whereas sometimes hospitals may not. They make our job much easier by making the victim comfortable and putting them at ease so we can get the information that we need.”

Prestonsburg Police Det. Brad Caldwell echoed Thacker’s words.

“This partnership brings a more effective way for the victim to receive services to the forefront,” he said. “It is a great partnership, and we are thankful that it is there.”