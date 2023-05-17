Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 12 held its annual “Roadeo” on May 11 at Archer Park in Prestonsburg.

The “roadeo” is a skills challenge and features some of the district’s best heavy equipment operators who serve Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Martin and Pike counties.

It’s also a day of appreciation, according to Shantana Woodward, public information officer (PIO) for Dist. 12.

“Every year we kind of come together,” she said. “It’s actually a safety event and we talk about safety procedures and brush up on that stuff, but it’s also a way for our guys to have a fun day and brush up on our snow and ice and equipment operating skills.”

However, there was plenty of competition to go around.

Drivers operating trucks fully equipped with snow plows competed on the road course for the fastest time and displaying their parking skills.

Backhoe operators squared off to see who could pick up the most golf balls with their buckets, while operators in the grader competition had to knock tennis balls off their pedestals with their blades. The event also featured the “possum[ toss” and a cornhole tournament.

“With Kentucky weather, snow and ice can happen when we’re not ready for it, and we don’t want it to ever be us not ready for it,” Woodward said. “It’s just a day of friendly competition, and also a day for us to show our appreciation for them.”

However, Woodward admits, this year's roadeo is a little different.

The Dist. 12 family recently suffered a tragic loss in the passing of longtime employee James Quinn. Quinn worked in the Dist. 12 office for over 20 years and was a beloved colleague, according to Woodward.

“This year we’re dedicating all of this to (Quinn), taking up some donations to help with his family and things. The guys really showed out just to show support for them.” said Woodward.