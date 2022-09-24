Motorists in Floyd, Johnson, Lawrence and Martin counties can expect to encounter a slow-moving caravan of trucks and equipment as district-wide paint striping begins this week. Crews will begin striping yellow center lines along secondary and supplemental state routes over the next three to four weeks.
Motorists can expect short delays on bridges and narrow roadways as well as slow-moving traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Crews will move at 10-12mph while striping so that paint can fully coat and adhere to the roadways. The contractor will make frequent stops to allow traffic to pass safely.
Drivers are advised to pay close attention to signage and slow down when passing the moving work zone.
Oglesby Construction has been contracted to perform the work. Work is subject to change based on weather conditions.