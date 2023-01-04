With the general election now in the rear view mirror, 95th state Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty has been preparing for the new 2023 legislative session which began Jan. 3.

Several major issues facing the Bluegrass State could be hashed out in the early session. Abortion, medical cannabis and education are areas she said may be in focus.

However, Tackett Laferty, the only remaining Democrat representing Eastern Kentucky, said progress on some topics could be limited.

“House and Senate leaders have promised a more deliberative legislative session in 2023, and say they have no plans to open up the two-year budget.” Tackett Laferty continued, “So, it may be a relatively short list of laws by the time the General Assembly wraps up its work in late March.”

Abortion has been a hot-button issue not only in Kentucky, but across the country since the nation's highest court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Kentucky voters rejected an amendment that would have restricted abortion in Kentucky in November, however, the state’s Supreme Court has yet to weigh in on several pieces of legislation.

“We typically vote on at least one abortion-related bill each legislative session and I don’t anticipate this session will be any different,” she said. “It may be a little too soon, however, to say what type of bill could be voted on, because the Kentucky Supreme Court has yet to decide whether recently passed laws on this issue are constitutional.”

With Beshear’s Executive Order making medical cannabis now legal to possess in the state for those with certain medical conditions, Laferty said she believes it could be a topic of discussion once the House and Senate reconvene.

“I also expect medicinal cannabis to be another possible topic of discussion given the governor’s recent executive order allowing Kentuckians to possess medical cannabis in limited situations,” Tackett Laferty said. “The General Assembly did create a cannabis research center at the University of Kentucky this year, so we may see more information available after the school has undertaken more studies on this issue.”

However, one of Tackett Laferty’s main objectives once she arrives back in Frankfort this session will be education.

“For me, I hope this legislative session is when we really address crippling workforce shortages in public education. Allowing retired teachers to return to our classrooms with threshold pay incentives was a step in the right direction, but Kentucky still ranks among the bottom half of states for teacher pay.” Tackett Laferty continued. “After COVID and noticeable declines in student comprehension, it’s going to be hard for kids to catch up in subjects like reading and math unless they have well-trained and fairly paid reading and math teachers in our classrooms.

“With schools in mind, the Kentucky Supreme Court, just this month, struck down House Bill 563 and unanimously ruled that the state constitution doesn’t allow the diversion of public funds away from public uses such as our public schools,” she said. “I hope this leads to conversations which help our public schools do more for the benefit of our students instead of having to find new ways to get by on less.”